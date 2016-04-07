Romona's Kids: Robotics team aims for world triumph

This robot, built by North Canton Hoover High School students, is going to a world competition. (Source: WOIO)

A local Robotics team is the only Ohio team to make it to the FIRST Robotics World Competition in St. Louis.

They recently stopped by the Cleveland 19 studios to show off their robot.

Team 4121 from Hoover High School in North Canton, otherwise known as Viking Robotics, won the recent Buckeye Regional Robotics Competition in downtown Cleveland to qualify for worlds, coming up later this month.

Team members brought their robot to show us. It can pick up and throw a ball and motor over obstacles. They say it’s very reliable and took lots of dedication and hard work to build.

“It was very exciting when we won because this is our first time, so it’s a big step for our team and we’re very excited to go to St. Louis," said team member Zach Falkenberg.

“It’s a dedication, it’s exactly like a varsity sport,” said team member Willis Elkins. “We work as a team and that really takes effort on everyone’s part.”

The team members say they put in well over 2,000 man hours to build the robot. They’re raising money on GoFundMe to get the entire 35-person team to St. Louis.

Follow Cleveland 19 News:

Download the Cleveland 19 News app.

Copyright 2016 WOIO. All rights reserved.