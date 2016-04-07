No huge worries about plants versus snow in Northeast Ohio

Don't feat for your plants' lives, even with the snow. (Source: WOIO)

Here comes the snow, Northeast Ohio. If you have a front yard full of beautiful plants, Ed Simon over at Pettiti's Garden Center in Middleburg Heights -- who's got a pretty good green thumb -- has some advice he's gathered over his lifetime.

"Anything that is flowered, anything that is not tightly budded and is starting to break or is already in flower is going to be affected by the cold," Simon said.

Simon's talking about trees, shrubs or early spring bulbs or perennials. So basically it's all our tender vegetation.

"This is spring in Northeast Ohio," Simon said. "Fairly typical so there is no really need to panic."

Simon and his gang over at Petitti's in Middleburg Heights have been pulling in plants from outside all day and says "The only thing that could really die that is out there right now that could potentially die is annuals and pansies and violas."

Simon says keep your indoor plants inside until the average temps are around 55 degrees.

If you are freaking out about your favorite outdoor plant, Simon suggests you wrap it up with a frost cloths or an old bed sheet, but not with plastic.

"It may get damaged but as the temps warm and that plant continues to grow it will just push out that damaged part of the plant and regrow," Simon said.

Follow Cleveland 19 News:

Download the Cleveland 19 News app.

Copyright 2016 WOIO. All rights reserved.