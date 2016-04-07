Older brother found guilty in NYE triple murder

Michael and Eric Hendon, both found guilty in a 2013 New Year's Eve triple murder. (Source: Barberton Police)

The man named by both sides in his brother's trial as the one who pulled the trigger in a triple murder on New Years Eve 2013 was found guilty of all charges Thursday in Akron.

Eric Hendon, 33, of Fawler Avenue in Akron was found guilty in the slayings of John Kohler, his 18-year-old step-daughter Ashley Carpenter, and his 14-year-old son David Carpenter-Kohler, as well as the attempted murder of Ronda Blankenship on Dec. 31, 2013, Summit County Prosecutor Sherri Bevan-Walsh announced.

Jurors found Hendon guilty of the following charges:

Five counts of Aggravated Murder – special felonies

Each count of Aggravated Murder has two death specifications, as well as gun specifications

Attempted Murder with a gun specification – a felony of the 1st degree

Five counts of Aggravated Robbery each with a gun specification – felonies of the 1st degree

Two counts of Felonious Assault each with a gun specification – felonies of the 2nd degree

Hendon, armed with a gun, and his brother Michael Hendon forced their way into Kohler's home in Barberton on New Year's Eve with the intent of stealing money and drugs. The two unleashed violence on the family, shooting and killing Kohler, Carpenter and Carpenter-Kohler. Blankenship survived a gunshot wound and stab wound to the face, losing her eye as a result.

Michael Hendon was found guilty of multiple charges in August, and sentenced to life without parole.

Eric Hendon faces potential sentences of death, life without parole, and life with parole after 20, 25 or 30 years in prison.

