20-year-old shot, killed near Tri-C

Cleveland Police say a 20-year-old male was shot and killed Thursday on the east side. (Source: WOIO)

A 20-year-old male was shot and killed Thursday night near the Cuyahoga Community College campus.

Cleveland Police say the male was driving a Saturn on Capers Avenue and stopped at a stop sign when an individual on foot outside of the vehicle fired shots into the car, striking the victim multiple times in the legs and body. The victim drove a short distance before crashing into an electrical box and exiting the vehicle. He fled on foot before collapsing in a yard at 2576 E. 35th St.

The victim was taken by EMS to MetroHealth, where he died.

Detectives continue to investigate. No arrests have been made.

