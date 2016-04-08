Fire breaks out at White Sox stadium ahead of Indians game - Cleveland 19 News Cleveland, OH

Fire breaks out at White Sox stadium ahead of Indians game

CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) -

The Cleveland Indians are in Chicago for a game with the White Sox Friday. 

A fire broke out overnight at U.S. Cellular field. The Chicago Tribune is reporting one firefighter was injured. 

According to CBS Chicago, the game, which is the Sox's home opener, is expected to go on. 

Follow Cleveland 19 News: 

Download the Cleveland 19 News app

Copyright 2016 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly