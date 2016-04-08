4 charged, including mom in death of 16-year-old son at Super 8

A teen's mother and grandmother are facing felony involuntary manslaughter charges in connection to his apparent overdose death.

"He's not breathing, he is stiff, he's blue he's not breathing!" 16 year-old Andrew Frye's mom Heather Frye told a 911 dispatcher on Wednesday night. "I woke up, my son, he's so cold. I don't know what he did! I don't know what he did! He was face down in the chair -- I'm scared to death I don't know what he did!"

Despite telling dispatchers she didn't know what happened leading up to her son's death, the Summit County Sheriff said that Heather Frye not only knew her son was using heroin, but she allegedly did it with him, and his grandmother, Brenda Frye, provided them with the drug.

An initial medical examiner's report said that Andrew Frye, his mother and her girlfriend Jessica Irons all checked in to the motel because he wanted to go swimming.

It went on to say that Heather Frye told police that she, Andrew Frye and Irons all did heroin, with him going into the bathroom of the hotel room because his mom did not like watching him do it.

Summit County Sheriff's Detective Jason Kline explained that detail like this, saying Heather "wanted to be 'the fun weekend mom.' "

Andrew Frye was found unresponsive hours later.

Heather Frye told the dispatcher that she had no idea her son was doing drugs, but said she found a needle cap in the hotel room.

"He lives with my aunt, my aunt said that she thought he was messing around -- I didn't see the signs! I didn't see anything!" Heather Frye told the 911 dispatcher.

Heather Frye has now been charged with involuntary manslaughter, endangering children, and tampering with evidence. Her girlfriend, Irons, has been charged with tampering with evidence and possession of heroin. Heather Frye's mother, Brenda Frye has been charged with involuntary manslaughter, corrupting another with drugs and trafficking heroin. Brenda Frye's friend, Donald Callaghan, faces charges of heroin possession.

The three women were arraigned Friday afternoon in Barberton Municipal Court.

Heather Frye spoke very little during her arraignment, but did say before her bond was assigned that she wanted to go to her son's funeral.

"I just would like to be able to go to my son's funeral," she said through sobs. Other family members who showed up to the hearing said, 'absolutely not' in the courtroom.

Heather Frye went on to say, "I'm sorry that this happened, and I wish I could have avoided it, I made a really stupid decision and I'm probably going to have to pay for it the rest of my life."

Brenda Frye echoed her daughter's sentiment.

"It's my grandson that passed away -- I would like to go to his funeral," said Brenda Frye.

Heather Frye and her mother both received a $500,000 cash bail. Irons received a $100,000 bail.

Both Heather Frye and Brenda Frye have long criminal histories, many of those crimes related to drugs.

Summit County Sheriff Steve Barry said "now we are seeing, due to this, we've seen it before but now it's becoming more prevalent with the heroin usage, we're seeing it generational cycles of drug abuse and drug usage and it's sad."

He went on to say, "we have a senseless death of a 16-year-old and it's enabled. I guess that's the word I was looking for, enabled by family members."

Involuntary manslaughter is a first degree felony, punishable by up to 11 years in prison. Since 2013, Summit County has prosecuted 29 cases of involuntary manslaughter connected to heroin overdose cases.

Follow Cleveland 19 News:

Download the Cleveland 19 News app.

Copyright 2016 WOIO. All rights reserved.