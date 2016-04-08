Icy roads blamed for overturned semi on I-77

A semi flipped on U.S. 30 at I-77. The crash happened around 6:30 a.m. Friday.

Both lanes were closed until just before 8 a.m.

At that time, U.S. 30 reopened in both directions, but the ramp to I-77 northbound remained closed.

Before the truck flipped, troopers said about a dozen vehicles were involved in a fender-bender in that same area.

Icy conditions are too blame, according to troopers.

