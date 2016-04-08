Driver crashes into FirstMerit Bank in Cleveland - Cleveland 19 News Cleveland, OH

A driver lost control and crashed into a bank early Friday morning. 

Police say the woman crashed into the FirstMerit Bank at East 71st and Harvard in Cleveland around 3 a.m.

The crash left a large hole in the building. 

Police are investigating this as an accident.

The driver was transported to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

