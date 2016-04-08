Police: Man arrested after leaving injured infant behind following fiery crash

Police: Man arrested after leaving injured infant behind followi - Cleveland 19 News Cleveland, OH

Crash injures infant and police say father left. (Source: Lorain Police) Crash injures infant and police say father left. (Source: Lorain Police)
Xavier Corraliza-Vega (Source: Lorain Police) Xavier Corraliza-Vega (Source: Lorain Police)
LORAIN, OH (WOIO) -

A man left his injured daughter behind after crashing into another vehicle Thursday, according to police.

Police said Xavier Corraliza-Vega, 32, fled from an injury crash at the intersection of W. 21st Street and Oakdale Avenue in Lorain.

Corraliza-Vega left his injured infant daughter behind at the scene. The infant was transported to Rainbow Babies and Children Hospital in Cleveland for medical treatment.

A 12-year-old was also injured and left behind. The child was transported from the scene to Mercy Regional Medical Center for medical treatment.

He has been arrested in Elyria. 

