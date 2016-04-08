Police: Man arrested after leaving injured infant behind following fiery crash

A man left his injured daughter behind after crashing into another vehicle Thursday, according to police.

Police said Xavier Corraliza-Vega, 32, fled from an injury crash at the intersection of W. 21st Street and Oakdale Avenue in Lorain.

Corraliza-Vega left his injured infant daughter behind at the scene. The infant was transported to Rainbow Babies and Children Hospital in Cleveland for medical treatment.

A 12-year-old was also injured and left behind. The child was transported from the scene to Mercy Regional Medical Center for medical treatment.

He has been arrested in Elyria.

Follow Cleveland 19 News:

Download the Cleveland 19 News app.

Copyright 2016 WOIO. All rights reserved.