This weekend marks 100 days until the start of the Republican National Convention. Representatives from the Committee on Arrangements and the Host Committee provided updates on the progress of the preparations.

The group says it's in good shape. The planning process is going well. Cleveland had to raise $64 million and so far $55.5 million has been raised.

The convention will be held at Quicken Loans Arena from July 18-21.

RNC by the Numbers

5,000 delegates expected

2,472 delegates needed to wrap up nomination

15,000 media reps expected

50,000 visitors expected in Cleveland

Host committee made up of 7 employees, 4 chairs

$64 million required, $55.5 million raised so far

100 presentations given

8K volunteers needed for welcome, 7,400 signed up so far

