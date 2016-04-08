Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Inductions to be in Cleveland every 2 years

Cleveland will host the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Induction ceremony every two years beginning in 2018, instead of every three years.

Previously. the Induction ceremony rotated between New York, Los Angeles and Cleveland.

Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Foundation CEO Joel Peresman said the Induction ceremony will be held in Brooklyn in 2017, after that they will flip between New York and Cleveland.

The President and CEO of the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Greg Harris released this statement:

"The Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Inductions will be in Cleveland every other year, beginning in 2018. This is a direct result of the momentum of the Rock Hall, the success of the ceremonies here and the support from the greater Cleveland community. Induction Week in Cleveland is a proven winner. The 2009 Inductions were the first time the event was open to the public, 2012 was the first time it was broadcast on HBO and 2015 brought Paul McCartney, Ringo Starr, Stevie Wonder, Green Day, Joan Jett and Miley Cyrus to the same stage. That has a direct impact on the Community in terms of economic impact for the region and growth of the Museum. Our mission to engage, teach and inspire fans and artists through the power of rock and roll has generated hard, tangible results and those results and confidence of the community has led to our commitment to bring the Inductions to Cleveland every other year. We'll share more information as 2018 draws closer."

Friday night in Brooklyn, Cheap Trick, Chicago, Deep Purple, Steve Miller, N.W.A and Bert Berns will be inducted.

