Spring snowstorm timeline: 4-7 inches of snow for area

Mother Nature isn't giving up on winter in northeast Ohio. We are still on track for snow Friday night and Saturday, as our next storm system approaches from the west.

SEE: Interactive Radar | Winter weather advisory

A *WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY* is in place from Friday into Saturday for Mahoning, Stark, Wayne, Crawford, Ashtabula, Cuyahoga, Geauga, Lake, Lorain, Medina, Portage, Summit, Trumbull, Ashland, Erie, Huron, Lucas, Ottawa, Richland, Sandusky, Seneca, and Wood counties.

This is where we expect snow to be the steadiest and the most widespread, especially from midnight until noon tomorrow.

We want to help you plan your weekend, so I wanted to take a moment to break down the timing of this Spring snowstorm.

Through midday Friday and into the early-afternoon hours, we're just looking at mostly cloudy skies and blustery conditions.

By 2 p.m. or so, I expect rain to move into western portions of our forecast region (Mansfield, Sandusky, Bucyrus, etc.).

That rain will make a run at the Interstate 77 corridor during the evening commute, before changing to all snow after sunset.

We may even hear a little thunder tonight! (From a meteorological perspective, thundersnow is pretty incredible. But I'd be OK if we didn't see any in April )

Snow will continue through tonight and into Saturday morning. Once the system's snow moves out, the lake effect gets going.

We expect the bulk of the snow to fall between midnight and mid-morning, but as you know, once those lake effect bands get going, highly-localized snow may pile up.

Our current thinking is that the highest snow totals from Friday night through Saturday will be around in-land areas, with slightly lesser amounts along the lake shore. The key word there is "slightly."

Let's talk impact. Periods of heavy snow tonight may lead to a significant loss of visibility on local roadways. Roads may also become slick and snow-coated Friday evening.

Use extreme caution when traveling, especially in the advisory area.

Click for the latest on your First Alert Forecast and for the latest traffic, check out our real-time travel.

Cleveland 19 News is also on Facebook - check us out for news, weather, sports and fantastic behind the scenes photos of Cleveland 19.

Text alerts are also available, just fill out the online form. You will receive up to 5 msgs/day.Text HELP for help.Text STOP to stop. Msg&data rates may apply.

Follow Cleveland 19 News:

Download the Cleveland 19 News app.

Copyright 2016 WOIO. All rights reserved.