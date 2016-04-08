GOP Convention plans on schedule

Planners of the GOP National Convention reassured reporters today that things are moving along on schedule.

Jeff Larson, CEO of the event says, "There's been some talk, I hear the term ghost town. Downtown is gonna become a ghost town. That is not gonna happen folks. It's gonna be a busy bustling place."

The mood was upbeat about what is going to happen in the 100 days between now and when delegates arrive for the convention.

There are some good reasons for it. The host committee wants 8000 volunteers for the convention, 7400 have signed up already. The fund raising

target is $64 million. $55.5 million has been raised. 80% in the bank. Host Committee Chair David Gilbert commented "I can tell you unequivocally we have not had one person who has committed to funding that's given any indication that they're backing off."

A key to the convention is the transportation plan. Cleveland is a very walkable city, that's good. But 70% of delegates will have to be bused in, without disrupting everyday business traffic. Private buses, RTA buses, the rapid and taxi's will do the heavy lifting.

We saw CPD out in force for a Trump campaign speech at the IX Center, we asked CEO Larson if will they be ready for the much larger convention "Absolutely, in one word that's it. Totally satisfied. Former law enforcement person myself. I was in charge of security in Tampa for the convention and the PD, the secret service, the other local, county, and state authorities are on top of this thing. They really are."

Other work involves putting the city's best foot forward, suggesting advance stories to news outlets that showcase the city. It's happening already according to Gilbert, "We are seeing dozens if not hundreds of visitors here every week now pumping a lot of money into our community, pumping a lot of excitement into our community."

