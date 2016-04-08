Cavs' Mo Williams ruled out against Chicago

The Cleveland Cavaliers will be without Mo Williams on Saturday when they take on the Chicago Bulls in Chicago.

Cavaliers guard Mo Williams experienced discomfort and increased soreness in his left knee during and following the Cavs game Wednesday night in Indiana.

He did not travel to Chicago with the team and returned to Cleveland for further evaluation.

His status will be updated as appropriate.

Williams has appeared in 41 games this season and averages 8.2 points per contest.

