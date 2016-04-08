Heroic Willowick Police officer recalls rescue

Patrolman Chris Olup of the Willowick Police Department recalls what happened on Tuesday as he and his partner pulled up to burning house.

"Literally, as we got there we learned that that there was a male trapped inside," Olup said.

That male was disabled and could not escape the burning house himself.

"He was able to call out to me and I was able to find him and take hold of him, started dragging him out," Olup recalled. "Sgt. Prochazka was able to give me a hand getting out of the house. To get in and find him was one thing, because I was able to stay low and under the smoke. But once I had to start pulling him out, I had to get in there in crouching position."

The two Willowick officers were in the right place at the right time, even beating the fire department to the burning house on Lakeshore Blvd. shortly before Tuesday morning. Officer Olup wasn't wearing protective fire gear. He just did what needed to be done.

"I mean your adrenaline is rushing and your heart is beating between your ears," Olup said. "You don't really think about how heavy somebody is or how hard it is. You're just pulling away trying to get out. Some of your animal instinct kicks in -- you're just wanting to get away from the fire. Once I found him, that's what I wanted to do."

The victim and the two officers suffered from smoke inhalation.

"He and I, both of us had some irritated lungs," Olup said. "Fortunately, after getting treated at the hospital most of it went away."

Officer Olup is a reluctant hero.

If there was a different officer driving in the same car that got there at the same time as me I think they would have done the same thing."

