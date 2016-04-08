LeBron James goes "undercover" as Blaze Pizza employee

Cleveland Cavaliers all-star LeBron James, or should we say "Ron" gained a side job in between games in Los Angeles.

Blaze Pizza in Pasadena, California had their superstar employee shadow co-workers on how to make a pie.

Customers seem a bit confused when "Ron" walked in with his Blaze Pizza uniform, apron and all.

James and the Cavaliers were in Los Angeles to play the Clippers on March 10, and the Lakers on March 13. So "Ron" made the best of the situation.

