Parma Police arrest man on rape charges

Police have arrested a man in connection with the alleged rape of two children.

Parma Police took Bruce W. Balog, 27, of Dentzler Road in Parma into custody near his home Thursday. An investigation into allegations that Balog raped two children, both under the age of 8, at his home earlier in March led to the arrest.

Balog has been charged with one count of rape and one count of gross sexual imposition.

Balog waived his preliminary hearing and his case has been bound over to a Cuyahoga County Grand Jury.

Follow Cleveland 19 News:

Download the Cleveland 19 News app.

Copyright 2016 WOIO. All rights reserved.