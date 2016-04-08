Snow shovels are long gone at local stores ready for spring

Flowers are on sale at the Home Depot in Steelyard Commons, even with snow falling on Friday. (Source: WOIO)

Not many people were looking for snow supplies at the Home Depot in Steelyard Commons. In fact, what we saw was shoppers wanting spring supplies and not that concerned with a heavy spring storm. One customer we talked to bought mulch instead of salt.

"It won't be snowing forever and that snow will be gone two or three weeks. I’ll be ready," a customer said.

Ready to fire up the grill instead of the snow blower, a woman from Cleveland added this snow storm isn’t so unexpected,

"We have lived in Ohio all our lives -- it's OK," another patron said.

It's OK to pass the pallet of salt and go for the mulch -- and even go for the spring plants. After all, these snow storms this time of year end quicker than your plants will grow. And by the way, snow supplies have been moved out for weeks.



"We are ready to get it over with. We are done with winter," a customer declared.

"Salt is over. Snow shovels are over," said another sure customer.

Or so they thought.

