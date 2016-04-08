Snow plows ready for springtime snowstorm

Snow plows are back on trucks to deal with unseasonal snow ahead. (Source: WOIO)

It's been a pretty slow winter season for snowplowing companies, and they haven't been cleaning driveways and sidewalks as much as usual.

But now that winter seems to be back for a few days, the plows will be up and running soon.

Some customers' contracts may have already expired for the season.

Bob Petrovic owner of CLE Landscaping Co. in Cleveland Heights says his customers are good until April 15 and they are ready for snow.

They just had to transition their trucks from landscaping to snow plows.

"We are prepared. We went from spring cleanups the last few weeks, we had trailers, crews working hard and we just made the change over today, put the plows on the trucks so we're ready to roll tomorrow morning," Petrovic said.

"We kind of have it down to a science a little bit. But having worked three weeks, we thought snowplowing was done."

Right now snow plow drivers are resting up, but they expect to be busy overnight and into Saturday.

