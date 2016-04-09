Snow covered streets lead to several morning accidents

Motorists are urged to use caution after Friday night snowfall caused messy roads for drivers Saturday morning.

Cleveland Police report several accidents on highways and streets where drivers lost control of their vehicles. As of 9:20 a.m. the following accidents were active scenes according to dispatch:

-Interstate 71 southbound at SR 237: There is a four car accident; all vehicles are pulled over to the side of the highway.

-W.117th and Berea: Dispatch reports possible entrapment, no more information is available

-SR 176 southbound and I- 71 southbound: Report of a vehicle into a wall

- Interstate 90 westbound at E.55th there is a disabled vehicle

- Interstate 490 eastbound at I-77: A semi truck jackknifed. Crews have been on scene for hours.

-Miles Rd. and Broadway: Report of a car into a ditch

- Interstate 71 northbound at Denison: Report of a vehicle into a ditch

