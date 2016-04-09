Customers without power on cold, snowy Saturday - Cleveland 19 News Cleveland, OH

Customers without power on cold, snowy Saturday

Beachwood (Source: Peter Miller) Beachwood (Source: Peter Miller)
NORTHEAST OHIO (WOIO) -

Saturday morning roughly 2,300 First Energy customers are without power, most likely as a result of high winds and heavy snowfall.

Northeast Ohio cities most affected are located in Cuyahoga, Lorain and Lucas counties.

Check back for updates from First Energy.

Follow Cleveland 19 News:  

Download the Cleveland 19 News app

Copyright 2016 WOIO. All rights reserved. 

Powered by Frankly