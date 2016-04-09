Snow Totals: Some areas get up to 10 inches of snow

The spring snow storm will have northeast Ohio in a tight grip this weekend. Some areas have already seen up to 10 inches of snow.

Here is how much snow the National Weather Service says is on the ground as of Saturday afternoon. Check back for more snow totals.

Or you can show us the snow in your yard. Submit your photos to pics@cleveland19.com

Ashland County

Ashland 5.5

Pierpont 10.2

Jefferson 9.0

Orwell 4.2

Ashtabula 2.5

Cuyahoga County

Euclid 6.0

Shaker Hts 6.0

Cleveland-w side 6.0

Broadview hts 5.0

Solon 5.0

North Royalton 4.8

Cleveland-Old Brooklyn 4.5

Garfield Hts 4.3

Erie County

Sandusky 3.8

Huron 3.0

Geauga County

Montville 7.5

Chardon 6.5

Claridon Twp 5.0

Burton 5.0

Lake County

Painesville 10.0

Mentor 7.5

PerryTownship 6.0

Willoughby 5.3

Lorain County

N ridgeville 5.0

Elyria 4.9

Sheffield lake 4.5

Lorain 4.4

Kipton 2.0

Mahoning County

Austintown 1.3

Medina County

Brunswick 3.8

Hinckley 3.5

Lodi 2.0

Portage County

Hiram 4.8

Kent 3.2

Diamond 3.0

Richland County

Mansfield 2.5

Mansfield/Ontario 0.9

Stark County

Waynesburg 3.2

East Canton 3.0

Massillon 2.0

Aliance 2.0

Massillon/Perry Twp 1.5

Summit County

Stow 4.0

Akron 3.8

Sagamore Hills 3.7

Twinsburg 3.5

Cuyahoga Falls 2.2

Tallmadge 2.1

Greene 2.0

Clinton 1.0

Trumbull County

Newton Falls 5.2

Warren 3.5

Youngstown-Warren 3.0

Wayne County...

Doylestown 3.0

Dalton 3.0

Kidron 1.8