Mother of Shakira Johnson dies

Alisa Johnson Williams, the mother of Shakira Johnson died two days ago, family members confirm to Cleveland 19.

She passed away nearly 13 years after her daughter was murdered in what became a very high profile case in Cleveland.

Laquan Johnson confirmed his mother passed away on Thursday, April 7th.

11-year-old Shakira Johnson of Cleveland went missing in September of 2003.

After a month, her body was found in a field at East 71st Street and Aetna Road.

Daniel Hines was arrested for raping and murdering Johnson, but a jury found him not guilty in 2004.

Shakira's family says her mom Alisa was just 42 years old. She was suffering from respiratory issues, but they're not sure how she died yet.

"It's hard because now that my mother's gone, it just makes me think about my sister," Ralph Johnson said.

Her sons say she was still heartbroken over what happened to Shakira.

"It resonated with her every day, every day. There wasn't a day that went by that she didn't think about what happened to my sister. She never forgot," said Laquan Johnson.

Alisa's husband Russell Williams is devastated.

"She was a good woman, she was free-hearted, she would give to anybody," he said.

"It's a tragedy what happened to her, it was just all of a sudden," Laquan Johnson said.

The family has set up a GoFundMe account to help pay for funeral expenses after Alisa Johnson Williams' sudden death: https://www.gofundme.com/msyadmxy

Family of Alisa Johnson Williams: she was broken hearted over a decade after daughter Shakira murdered #Cleveland pic.twitter.com/KQNc5U1Ojg — Sara Goldenberg (@SaraGoldenberg) April 9, 2016

