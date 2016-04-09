Garcia's homer powers Sale, White Sox past Indians, 7-3

By MIKE CRANSTON

Associated Press

CHICAGO (AP) - Avisail Garcia hit a three-run home run in the decisive seventh inning, ace Chris Sale overcame two home runs to stay unbeaten and the Chicago White Sox rallied past the Cleveland Indians 7-3 on a frigid Saturday.

Garcia, picked off first base a day earlier in a miserable home opener for the White Sox, went the opposite way off Bryan Shaw (0-1). Melky Cabrera's nine-pitch RBI single a batter earlier put the White Sox ahead.

Jose Abreu hit a solo home run and reached base four times, while Sale (2-0) allowed three runs and six hits with six strikeouts in seven innings in the White Sox's fourth win in six games.

Sale had retired 12 straight before an infield single and Mike Napoli's two-run homer to center in the sixth tied it. Yan Gomes' solo shot an inning later put the Indians ahead before Chicago's five-run seventh.

Copyright 2016 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.