Police looking for man who robbed a Citizen's Bank

University Heights Police are looking for a suspect that robbed a Citizen's Bank located at 2175 Warrensville Center Road in University Heights at approximately 9:40 a.m. Saturday morning.

The suspect is described as an African American Male with a mustache and some facial hair, approximately 50 years of age and wearing a blue quilt jacket, a Cleveland browns baseball cap, and blue jeans.

The suspect passed a note to the teller threatening harm to bank employee's if he did not get the money.

The male fled the bank and entered a vehicle waiting for him in the parking lot. That vehicle, which was occupied by 3 males and described as a dark colored sedan, was last seen heading West on Cedar Rd.

The University Heights Police are working with the FBI to solve this crime and would like your help.

If you recognize the male in the attached picture please call 216-932-1800 x239.

Any information leading to the arrest and conviction of this male, may be eligible for a reward.

