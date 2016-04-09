Fundraiser for Dominic Dupont held on Saturday

Family and friends held a fundraiser on Saturday in Amherst for Dominic Dupont, who was diagnosed at his two-month checkup.

At Dominic's two month check up, the Dupont's lives changed. After many tests, the doctors told Jen & Brett that Dominic has a heart defect called Tetralogy of Fallot (TOF)/Pulmonary Atresia. He also had a hole in the muscle between the two lower chambers of his heart.

He had emergency surgery at the Cleveland Clinic. He's recovering right now, but will need another surgery in a few months, and the family will need help with medical expenses

Dominic has had emergency surgery and will need another surgery in approximately three to six months.

This fundraiser will help the Dupont family with medical expenses, insurance, salaries and day to day expenses. If you would like to help, the family set up a GoFundMe account here.

