'Active Threat' Training Drill

The Beachwood Police Department is leading a training drill to help prepare emergency responders in that area for an 'active threat' situation. (Source: WOIO)

The Beachwood Police Department is leading a training drill Sunday, to help prepare emergency responders in that area for an 'active threat' situation.

Captain Gary Haba, of the Beachwood Police Department, says the event will simulate a terrorist or workplace shooting event. Officers from surrounding departments like Pepper Pike and Orange will participate as well, along with area fire fighters and members of the regional SWAT Team and Bomb Squad. It's the first time all of the agencies will be conducting a drill together. They normally train individually on mass shooting or terrorism events.

"This gives us an opportunity to grade and evaluate how we work together and experience the curve balls that often times happen," says Haba.

What is also unique about this emergency drill, is the organization behind it: The Jewish Federation of Cleveland. Capt. Haba says this is the first training of this type in the United States that has been initiated by a faith-based organization.

"We all know the climate around the world and in our country is changing and we need to be aware and work with law enforcement to protect the community in general," says Bart Bookatz of the Jewish Federation of Cleveland Security Committee.

Bookatz says the drill is just precautionary, the organization has not received a threat. It is a year in the making and staff and security from the Federation participated.

The Department of Homeland Security is sponsoring and controlling the event.

Follow Cleveland 19 News:

Download the Cleveland 19 News app.

Copyright 2016 WOIO. All rights reserved.