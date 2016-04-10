Police: 2 dead, 1 injured in shooting in Columbus suburb

REYNOLDSBURG, Ohio (AP) - Police say two people died and a third was injured in an early morning shooting in suburban Columbus.

They say one person is in custody following the Sunday shooting at an apartment complex in Reynoldsburg.

Police received several 911 calls beginning about 5:20 a.m. about the shootings. Investigators are still trying to confirm victims' identities and figure out what happened.

The names of the victims and the suspect were not released.

This story has been corrected to show the shooting was Sunday morning, not Saturday morning.

