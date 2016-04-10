2 dead in head-on collision in East Cleveland

1 dead in two car crash (Source: WOIO)

The Ohio State Highway Patrol Cleveland Metro Post is investigating a two-car crash that happened Saturday afternoon that killed two people.

East Cleveland Police Department were initiating a traffic stop near Hayden and Woodworth Ave, when 23-year-old James Smith fled and the officers pursued the vehicle.

Smith began southbound on Woodworth for 30 seconds before ECPD terminated the chase.

Moments later, Smith crashed into an oncoming vehicle, driven by 56-year old Hollis Crump.

Crump was pronounced dead on the scene. Smith was taken to UH where he died Sunday morning.

