Dayton bans city travel to Mississippi, North Carolina

DAYTON, Ohio (AP) - Dayton is banning its employees from non-essential government travel to Mississippi and North Carolina, saying recent laws passed in the two states discriminate against lesbian, gay, bisexual and transgender people.

A Thursday memo from Dayton Mayor Nan Whaley forbids city dollars paying for non-essential travel to the states.

The Dayton Daily News reports (http://bit.ly/1RXCHzt ) Whaley said the new laws conflict with the city's values and anti-discrimination ordinances enacted by city commissioners.

At issue is a Mississippi law that allows people and groups with religious objections to refuse service to gay people, and a North Carolina law that prevents transgender people from using the restroom of his or her preference.

Cuyahoga (ky-uh-HOH'-guh) County has also banned travel to North Carolina.

Other cities and states have issued similar travel bans.

Information from: Dayton Daily News, http://www.daytondailynews.com

Copyright 2016 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.