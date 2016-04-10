Youngstown man arrested in connection with shooting of 3-year-old (Source: WOIO)

Youngstown Police have arrested a man on Sunday in connection with the shooting of a 3-year-old, according to WKBN in Youngstown.

Dionte Robinson, 24, is charged with felony child endangerment.

According to police, Robinson removed a handgun from his waistband and accidentally discharged while he was holding the girl. A single bullet went through both of the child's legs.

On arrival, police say they observed the girl laying on a couch with a bullet wound in her thigh.

The girl was transported to St. Elizabeth's Hospital, then was airlifted to Akron Children's Hospital later that night.

