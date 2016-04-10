Oakwood Village man arrested for stealing police cruiser

A 23 year old Oakwood Village man has been arrested and charged after stealing a Shaker Heights police cruiser. It began on Thursday morning with a suspect search at the Greenview Day Treatment Center.

The facility had just done a lockdown drill, when they noticed a stranger lurking around. Police were called in to the 14000 block of Southington to search for the reported trespasser.



That suspect, Antoine J. Brown was found hiding underneath a car. That's when he fled, and according to Shaker Heights Police, he attempted to steal an occupied vehicle, then jumped into an empty police cruiser and took off. When he stepped on the gas, he smashed into an occupied police cruiser at Albion and Hampton. Police say he hit two others.

Brown was arrested and charged with Attempted Burglary.

Though Brown did some significant damage to the cruisers, only one officer was treated for minor injuries.

