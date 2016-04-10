Indians at White Sox postponed because of rain

CHICAGO (AP) - The Chicago White Sox's game against the Cleveland Indians on Sunday has been postponed because of rain.

The game will be made up on May 23 as part of a doubleheader that will begin at 4:10 p.m. The second game will start at 7:10 p.m. or 30 minutes after the conclusion of the first game.

The Indians have had three games rained out so far this season. The White Sox and Indians split the first two games of their series. Cleveland won 7-1 on Friday before losing 7-3 on Saturday.

The White Sox play the Minnesota Twins on Monday in their home opener. The Indians are off on Monday before beginning a series against Tampa Bay.

