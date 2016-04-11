1 killed in Willoughby house fire

One person was killed and two people were injured in a house fire Sunday.

The Willoughby Fire Department responded to a house fire at 38223 Parkway Blvd around 5:30 p.m.

Fire crews quickly extinguished the fire and it is currently under investigation.

The two people were transported to Lake West Hospital. No word yet on their conditions.

