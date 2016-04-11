Cleveland radio personality charged with money laundering in court

Cleveland Radio Personality J.G. Spooner is out of jail on a $10,000 bond after being charged with money laundering.

Former 92.3 The Fan Executive Producer J.G. Spooner appeared in court Monday.

Joseph Gerald Spooner is charged with one count of money laundering.

Spooner had more than $7,000 of a GoFundMe account belonging to Allyson Zappe deposited in his personal bank account, according to police.

Zappe's friends claim Spooner approached them in February of last year to relaunch a GoFundMe account to help raise additional money for Allyson, who had Cystic Fibrosis.

They handed control of the account over to Spooner and alleged he kept the donations.

Allyson died in July 2015.

Spooner is out of jail on a $10,000 bond. His case is bound over to the grand jury.

