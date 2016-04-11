Hilton to hire hundreds of Clevelanders

The Hilton Cleveland Downtown is holding a week-long job fair at the FirstMerit Convention Center in Cleveland.

The new hotel opens June 1.

Those interested are encouraged to apply online before attending the job fair.

Candidates must arrive interview-ready with resume copies in hand. Individuals should take note of the position they are interested in and attend on that designated day.

