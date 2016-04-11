Michael Symon's BBQ restaurant, Mabel's opens - Cleveland 19 News Cleveland, OH

Michael Symon's BBQ restaurant, Mabel's opens

Chef Symon's new restaurant opened Monday. Chef Symon's new restaurant opened Monday.
CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) -

The newest spot on Cleveland's East 4th opened its doors Monday for lunch. 

Chef Michael Symon's Mabel's BBQ is a Cleveland-style barbecue restaurant. 

The Cleveland native will use a mustard-base sauce and applewood-smoked meat for a special Cleveland touch.  

And if you were wondering who Mabel is, it's Chef Symon's dog.

Symon owns Cleveland restaurants Lola's, Lolita's, and B-Spot.

Follow Cleveland 19 News: 

Download the Cleveland 19 News app

Copyright 2016 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly