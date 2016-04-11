Michael Symon's BBQ restaurant, Mabel's opens

The newest spot on Cleveland's East 4th opened its doors Monday for lunch.

Chef Michael Symon's Mabel's BBQ is a Cleveland-style barbecue restaurant.

The Cleveland native will use a mustard-base sauce and applewood-smoked meat for a special Cleveland touch.

And if you were wondering who Mabel is, it's Chef Symon's dog.

Symon owns Cleveland restaurants Lola's, Lolita's, and B-Spot.

