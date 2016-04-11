Police: Man charged in overdosing death of Lorain man

A man has been charged with manslaughter in the overdosing death of a Lorain man.

Police arrested Christopher Linder, 52, of Lorain in the death of Charles Everett, 53, also of Lorain.

Linder sold heroin to Everett, according to police.

On April 3, 2016 officers responded to 2214 W. 14th Street for an unresponsive male.

Upon arrival, it was learned that the male had overdosed on drugs suspected to be heroin. He was taken to Mercy Hospital in Lorain before being flown to MetroHealth Medical Center in Cleveland, where he later died.

