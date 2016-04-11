Amount of opioids prescribed to injured Ohio workers falls

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) - The amount of opioids prescribed to injured Ohio workers has fallen significantly since the state's insurance fund for injured workers created a pharmacy management program amid concerns about painkiller usage.

The state Bureau of Workers' Compensation tells The Columbus Dispatch (http://bit.ly/23caTBU ) that fewer than 4,800 workers have been deemed opiate-dependent after exceeding 9,300 five years ago.

The pharmacy management program was implemented in 2011.

Officials say opioid doses for injured workers have since dropped by more than 40 percent.

The insurance fund says it wants Ohio to become the first state to write opioid prescription guidelines and workers' compensation rules into state administrative code.

Doctors would create and monitor a treatment plan, as well as document its effectiveness. There would also be guidelines on weaning injured workers off opioids.

Information from: The Columbus Dispatch, http://www.dispatch.com

