Mabel's BBQ opens, completes E. 4th block

In less than 10 years, E. 4th Street went from largely vacant to a dining destination and tourist magnet.

The newest addition on the block is Mabel's BBQ. It's the latest offering from the Michael Symon group. Only Cleveland 19 was there when the doors swung open for the first time, letting fans of BBQ and Chef Symon finally eat what they've been craving.

"Bourbon and meat is a religion to me. I don't go to church on Sunday, I go in Monday when I can drink bourbon and eat BBQ," said Kimmy Johnson.

"This is awesome. The feel of it, everyone eating together. I've met a lot of people already. It's a great place," said Jeremy Lisy.

Symon's team took their time renovating the historic building and people are pleased with what they've done to the place.

"It's stunning. It's cool, it's rustic, electric. People are going to go crazy in this place," said Johnson.

And neighboring establishments aren't scared of a little competition. In fact, they tell me they think it'll help bring even more hungry people down to East 4th.

But what about the most important detail: the food?

"It's amazing. The brisket is just insane," said one diner.

"The baked beans are already gone. The kielbasa is spicy. Not too spicy. Just perfect," said Adam Henry.

