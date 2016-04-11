Hilton Downtown holds job fair, hires on the spot

"I'm excited to see what happens this summer during the RNC."

That’s what Alfred Sanders from East Cleveland said as he looks forward to his new job at the Hilton Hotel Cleveland.

Sanders also said, "The line was kind of long, but patience, had two interviews. Now, I've been hired as a bell captain...It was awesome."

"We're actually going to fit them for uniforms this week," Teri Agosta said. "We're ready to bring them on board."

Agosta is the GM for the still under-construction Hilton Downtown. She seems elated with the prospects coming through applying for some of the nearly 300 jobs up for grabs.

"They've applied on line for two or three positions that they're showing interest in. They coming back, we're pulling up their resumes and applications and they're actually getting screened and interviewing today and we're actually hiring on the spot."

Laurel Nelson from Fairview Park is currently unemployed and she hoping to land of the jobs Hilton has.

"It went very well," Nelson said. "They were very professional. I really liked meeting everyone."

Tamela Cameron is also looking forward to being offered a job. She was among hundreds going through the interviewing process.

"I applied for the front desk, after waiting in the line and once I got in front of a hiring manager it went real well so I'm just expecting them to call me back," Cameron said.

"We're way above goal right now," Agosta said. "Right after we open up June 1 we've got several groups coming in try us out. Then we've got RNC."

The in-person interviews started today and will run through Saturday April 16th. Each day has a different category of jobs.

