Former Buckeye teammate, LeBron James react to Will Smith's shooting death

Former Ohio State Linebacker Matt Wilhelm says he remembers Will Smith as a confident young player who was "impressive right off the bat."

Qilhelm says Smith was an "immediate contributor," holding his teammates accountable -- even as a freshman. The two played together when the team went on to win the 2002 BCS National Championship.

"It's just an absolute tragedy to know that one of your brothers is gone and gone at such a young age," said Wilhelm.

Wilhelm, like so many who knew Smith, is now trying to find the words to express the loss of someone who wasn't just an outstanding player on the field, but a man who contributed so much in his everyday life.

Smith was retired from the New Orleans Saints, where he played on the Super Bowl-winning team as a defensive end.

"I think the lasting message he gave to so many people was -- even outside of football -- how active he was in the community, to rally the community around all that's good and using his platform as a professional athlete, and it wasn't about the money, it was what can I do for other people," added Wilhelm.

LeBron James also knew Smith well.

"It's unfortunate for his wife and their three kids," James said. "I knew them very well. A really close friend of mine was college roommates with him at Ohio State. So, there's not much more I can say about it -- just a senseless act of some stupidity, just taking someone's life like that."

Police say they are still trying to get to the bottom of why 28-year-old Cardell Hayes is said to have shot and killed Smith after a minor traffic accident in New Orleans. For now, Wilhelm says he's holding onto memories like the last time he saw Smith. The two ran into each other at Mardi Gras.

"I see Will," Wilhelm recalled. "I jump on his back, give him a big hug. In the middle of the chaos that is Bourbon Street on Mardi Gras, Will and I reminisce about the good times, the bad times. That, for me, is something that in the last 24 hours I remember -- just that face, that big smile and that standing out in a crowd, which Will did, really, all the time."

