Woman narrowly avoids driving car into Lake Erie

A Uniontown, Pa., woman's car is perched precariously on the edge of Lake Erie on Sunday. (Source: Mentor-on-the-Lake Police Department Facebook page)

Rocks and a few ice-covered trees saved a woman from a frigid fate Sunday.

Mentor-on-the-Lake Police say they received a 911 call claiming a woman had "just driven her car into the lake" at Mentor Beach Park. The woman, a 43-year-old from Uniontown, Pennsylvania, drove her Chevrolet Cruze through the parking lot, a 4x4 wooden post at the end of the lot and through a grassy area before her vehicle came to a stop just feet from a plunge into the icy waters of Lake Erie.

Mentor-on-the-Lake Police found the woman walking around the park, confused about where she was, telling authorities she thought she was in Euclid, according to the department's Facebook page. Police charged her with an OVI, and she was transported to a hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Vitalone's Towing removed the vehicle from the rocks.

