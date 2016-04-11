East Tech goes into lockdown after shots fired outside school

East Tech High School briefly went into lockdown Monday afternoon as officers responded to shots fired outside of the school.

Police found one round had struck the window of the building, but no injuries were reported, according to Cleveland Police. Suspects were described only as three black males.

Police deemed the area around the school safe for dismissal, the lockdown was lifted and students were dismissed for the day as officers continue to give special attention to the area.

