FOW: David Jones

The Northern Ohio Violent Fugitive Task Force is offering a reward for information which would lead to the capture of fugitive David Jones.

Jones is wanted by the U.S. Marshals Service for federal supervised release violation, with an original charge of distribution of cocaine. Jones’ case stems from Northern West Virginia.

Jones is a 32-year-old black male standing approximately 5-foot-9 and weighing 205 pounds. He has brown eyes and brown hair, which may now be cut short. Jones is from the Akron area but has ties to West Virginia and southern Ohio as well.

If you have any information in reference to David Eugene Jones, please contact the Northern Ohio Violent Fugitive Task Force at 1-866-4WANTED or Text keyword WANTED and tip to 847411 (tip411). Tipsters can remain anonymous and reward money is available.

