Josh Gordon fails NFL administered drug test

Now we know why Josh Gordon hasn’t been reinstated by NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell.

The Browns wide receiver has failed another drug test, according to foxsports.com, this time for marijuana.

Gordon missed the 2015 season after testing positive for alcohol.

Gordon had applied for reinstatement in February and could have been reinstated within 60 days if all had gone well.

Gordon’s agent, Drew Rosenhaus, had no comment. Neither did the NFL or the NFL Players' Association.

ESPN also reported Monday that Gordon had been living in California with Johnny Manziel, who was recently cut by the Browns.

Gordon led the NFL in receiving in 2013. He has 14 touchdowns in 35 career NFL games.

