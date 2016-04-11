Lorain Firefighters come up with plan to save their jobs

Lorain firefighters have come up with a plan to save their jobs. (Source: WOIO)

Lorain Firefighters have come up with a way to try to save their jobs. Their plan: $500,000 in concessions.

As it stands right now the city of Lorain is looking at $1.4 million in cuts to their fire department, which adds up to about 15 jobs lost, and possibly closing as many as two fire stations.

Union representative Todd Kiewetter for Lorain Firefighters Local 267 says they wanted to put together the best offer for crews to keep their jobs and keep people living and working in the city safe.

The agreement submitted to the city includes more than $500,000 in voluntary cuts to get through this year without any layoffs or demotions.

"That shows our dedication as council people to the citizens for their safety and the men and women that go out to fight to keep us safe," said Lorain Councilman Angel Arroya.

"This is our city. This is Lorain. When times are tough, we all pull together," said Lorain Councilwoman Mary Springowski.

The plan to save jobs includes the city cutting the cost for uniforms, and firefighters not cashing in their compensation time.

