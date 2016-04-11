Four years after shooting at Chardon High School, donations still needed for memorial

Run for Chardon will raise money for Chardon local schools and the memorial. (Source: WOIO)

Four years after a shooting at Chardon High School, they're still trying to raise money for a memorial park. (Source: WOIO)

It has been four years since the deadly shooting at Chardon High School.

The community has been trying to come together to honor the victims and build a memorial, but not enough money has been raised. Now you can help change that.

Plans for the Chardon Living Memorial Park are well underway.

The goal is to give back to survivors and the community while honoring the victims.

Organizers hope an upcoming race will help turn these plans into reality soon.

Just over four years ago, everyday life was shattered in Chardon. A school shooting left three students dead, two students hospitalized and everyone in shock.

“It's very surreal, it's definitely something that hits people close to home. And it's something I don't think the community will ever forget,” said JT Wittman. “It's one of those moments you'll always remember where you were when it happened.”

Organizers are working hard to get a memorial built as Chardon residents continue to heal.

The Chardon Living Memorial Park plans include a playground, fitness equipment, trails and a reflection center complete with plaques and benches to remember those who died.

“It's not just a monument to go sit and stare at. It's an opportunity for people to be there moving around, able to enjoy the community, enjoy the surroundings,” Wittman said.

Wittman and Justin Thomas, co-owners of Great Lakes Race Timing, helped organize a half marathon and 5K this May that will benefit Chardon local schools and the memorial.

The memorial will sit on 17 acres and cost just over $313,000.

“This was my last hoorah. I retired as a police chief two years ago this July, and I asked the city manager if there's anything I can have leaving -- I wanted to work on this committee to ensure the park was built,” said former Police Chief Tim McKenna.

McKenna responded to the high school on that tragic day.

Now, he's looking forward, doing his best to help the community heal.

He says it took Columbine High School eight years to build their memorial. They hope theirs won't take as long.

“We're close, we're close. I can't put an exact figure, but we could use a little help,” McKenna said.

McKenna says it's hard to track exactly how much money they have raised due to donations like landscaping services and fitness equipment.

"Run for Chardon" will be held on May 1 at the high school. You can buy raffle tickets for $25 at local Chardon stores to enter a drawing to win a new car. Money raised from the raffle will also go toward the memorial.

The Chardon Living Memorial Park website includes a video of their plans and more information on how you can help.

