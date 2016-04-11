Tax time is ticking down

April 18.

That’s the day you want to remember. It’s the last day you can file your taxes. We did some digging to find you some tax tips.

Did you know the deadline is April 18th? That's because of the Emancipation Holiday in D.C.

Did you know 20-25 percent of people wait and file in last two weeks?

From now on you'll need to prove you have health insurance so as not to get hit with a penalty. But this year you can file without 1095-B or 1095-C Forms. These are from your employer showing you do in fact have insurance. This year you get a pass and just have to have a copy for your records.

But...if you're among the many who bought insurance through the Affordable Care Act you DO need a 1095-A for filing reasons.

If you made below $62,000 you can file for free straight through the IRS website. It's called the IRS Free File Program and can be found at IRS.gov.

For those of you screaming "I need more time," you can file a Form 4868 to get a 6 month extension. You can do that at IRS.gov. But did you know your tax bill is still due on the 18th? So if you owe, try to get an estimate of what you will owe and pay it with your extension. Pay anything you can. Something is better than nothing.

File even if you can't pay. The IRS is much more willing to work with people who file and show an effort instead of not filing and trying to hide. For failing to file you are hit with a 5 percent penalty on all of the tax you owe for every month you're late. But if you file and just don't have the money to pay that penalty d rops to 0.5 percent on the taxes you owe.

You can also work out a payment plan with what they call the IRS Online Payment Agreement.

