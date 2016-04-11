Family finds help from strangers to get dog needed surgery

Buster, a Great Pyrenees, is recovering after having a surgery that was largely paid for by strangers who help pets in need. (Source: WOIO)

Lori Palcsik loves animals -- especially her dog Buster, a Great Pyrenees. But the 1-year-old had problems and she started noticing when he was just a puppy.

"Six months," Palcsik said. "He'd walk and play but than he would limp."

Buster has osteochondrosis a painful orthopedic disease that affects large dogs. If left untreated, it could cause permanent lameness. Lori had a tough decision: pay $5,000 for surgery, or have him put down once he became lame.

That is, until her daughter found the website for Harley's Hope Foundation.

"I didn't even know there was foundations to help you out," Palcsik said. "Four of them replied back."

Harley's Hope paid $400 and two other foundations, The Mosby Foundation and Friends, and Vets helping Vets helped to pay for Buster's surgery, which Lori got down to $3,400. With all the help, Lori's family paid out $800.

Buster had his surgery two weeks ago. And you can see he's doing great. Palcsik is thankful, but didn't know help was out there until she started surfing the web.

She wants to spread the good news.

"It's the coolest thing," she said.

